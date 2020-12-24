Donnie N. Austin -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Donnie N. Austin, 62, of Bowman, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

There will not be a public viewing.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at New Covenant United Methodist Cemetery, Dairy Avenue, Bowman.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).