Kevin was born on July 30, 1971, in Barnwell County. He was the son of Patricia Smoak and the late Donnie Joyner. He moved at the age of 18 to Atlanta, where he attended and graduated from the Art Institute of Atlanta. While in Atlanta he worked at Porsche and Tesla. He was also a published comic book artist. He was very active at the Restoration Church in Alpharetta, Ga. He recently moved back to Orangeburg and finished writing and illustrating a book. Art was his life, but his passion was reading the Bible and praying the Lord's Prayer at the kitchen table with his mother every morning. He was preceded in death by his father; his maternal grandparents, Pete and Miriam Smoak; his uncle, Don Smoak;, his aunts, Frances Collins and Carol Rast.