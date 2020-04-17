Donnell Lamont Mays -- Bowman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOWMAN -- Graveside service for Mr. Donnell Lamont Mays, 45, of 215 Beacon Tree Road, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Pineville United Methodist Church cemetery,with the Rev. Lisa Hawkins officiating.

Mr. Mays died April 13, 2020, at tRMC.

Viewing will be held from1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April17, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

