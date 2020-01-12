ORANGEBURG -- Donna Joye Kemmerlin, 79, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Cope Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hunter Chapel.
Mrs. Kemmerlin was born on Oct. 25, 1940, in Bamberg County. She was the daughter of the late Carl D. Joye and the late Margaret Rhoad Joye. She retired from Bell South Telephone Company. She was preceded in death by Amy K. Nivens, Michael Craven, Janice C. Ferris, Junie Joye, Mary Julia J. Johnson, Sylvia J. Faulling, Buckey Faulling, and husband, Robert Kemmerlin.
Survivors include a daughter, Elinor and Chris Craven of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Angie Nivens, Jessie Nivens and Donna Nivens and Shawn, all of Orangeburg; great-grandchildren, LeAna Craven and Serenity McGuire; four brothers, Carroll and Beverly Joye of Orangeburg, Carl and Janet Joye, Zane and Kim Ferris, and Mike and Susan Ferris, all of Cope; one sister, Sue J. Hughes of Branchville; sister-in-law, Marlene and David Dickerson of Orangeburg; special friends and caregiver, Becky M. Brewington and Ricky Foxworth.
Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
