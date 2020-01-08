{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Donna Joye Kemmerlin, 79, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date.

Mrs. Kemmerlin was born on Oct. 25, 1940, in Bamberg County. She was the daughter of the late Carl D. Joye and the late Margaret Rhoad Joye. She retired from Bell South Telephone Company. She was preceded in death by Amy K. Nivens, Michael Craven, Janice C. Ferris, Junie Joye, Mary Julia J. Johnson, Sylvia J. Faulling and Buckey Faulling.

Survivors include a daughter, Elinor and Chris Craven of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Angie Nivens, Jessie Nivens and Donna Nivens and Shawn, all of Orangeburg; great-grandchildren, LeAna Craven and Serenity McGuire; four brothers, Carroll and Beverly Joye of Orangeburg, Carl and Janet Joye, Zane and Kim Ferris, and Mike and Susan Ferris, all of Cope; one sister, Sue J. Hughes of Branchville; special friends and caregiver, Becky M. Brewington and Ricky Foxworth.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

