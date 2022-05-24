Donna Jo Martin Dempsey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Donna Jo Martin Dempsey, 60, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Kenny Baltzegar will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at 104 Griffith Court in Cordova.

Donna was born on Feb. 21, 1962, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Hudson Martin Jr. and Lola Sweatman Martin. She was a member of Word of God Fellowship Church. Donna was preceded in death by her father, her son, Devin Dempsey, brothers, Dale Martin and Wendell Martin.

Survivors include her daughter, Candice Collins; son, Anthony Dempsey both of Orangeburg; mother, Lola S. Martin; sister, Brenda Hutto of Denmark; two granddaughters, Caitlin Collins, Jordan Collins; one great-grandchild, Kehlani Kittrell; half-brother, Ryan Martin of New Mexico; half-sister Amanda Anderson of Colorado and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. at 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

