Donna Dantzler Looper -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Donna Dantzler Looper, 74 widow of Jerry David Looper Sr. entered eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Wightman United Methodist Church with the Reverends Mike Written and Chris Sweatman officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowman Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tripp Looper, Jarrett Looper, Jonathan Looper, Hunter Wimberly, Dustin Pope and Kanyon Hitzler. Visitation will be held an hour before the service in the church.
Donna was born in Orangeburg on Jan. 1, 1947, a daughter of William Dupree and Vida Mae Collins Dantzler. She retired from JD Looper, Inc. in 2004 and was a member of Wightman United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by a sister, Dale (Orin) Price.
Surviving are a son, Jerry David (Tiffany Hitzler) Looper II:; daughter, Kristen (John) Wimberly, all of Bowman; grandchildren, Tripp (Brandy) Looper, Jarrett (Allison) Looper, Jonathan Looper, Callie (Dustin) Pope, Hunter Wimberly, and Ashton Wimberly: great-grandchildren, Dylan Pope, Easton Looper, Gibbs Looper, Hampton Looper, Lillian Looper and Annie Looper; a brother, Doug (Brenda) Dantzler, Branchville; two sisters, Faye (Buddy) Sikes, St. Matthews and Kaye (David) Peagler, Bowman; and a special relative, Teresa Looper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.