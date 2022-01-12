Dondra Delk Goff -- Chapin

CHAPIN -- Dondra Delk Goff, 78, of Chapin, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2022.

She was a daughter of the late George Roddy and Ida Hutto Delk. She was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Bamberg. After graduation in 1961 from Denmark-Olar High School, she then attended the school of nursing in Charleston until she married and moved to Columbia in 1963, where she lived for most of her life.

Surviving are her son, R. Allen Goff Jr. (Martha) of Columbia; grandsons, Samuel B. Goff, R. Aaron Goff and William L. Goff, all of Columbia; brother, George Allen Delk (Lawanda) of Denmark; niece, Harriett V. Wise (Alan) of Aiken; and nephews, Stacy Delk of Summerville and Ashley Weber (Mindy) of Orlando, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, G. Wesley Goff II of Columbia; sisters, Rita Day of Aiken and Carol “Tootsie” Weber of Ft. Myers, Florida; brother, Joseph R. Delk of Orangeburg, and nephew, Bryan Delk of Branchville.

The family offers their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Generations of Chapin, including the family of Ms. Louetta Slice, founder. The years she lived at Generations were happy for both her and the family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Martha and Allen Goff.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com for the Goff family.