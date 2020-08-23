 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Williams --
0 comments

Donald Williams --

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Donald Williams, 75, of St. George, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, at St. George HealthCare Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George, SC (843) 563-4332.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News