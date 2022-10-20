Donald Walter Lindsay -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Donald Walter Lindsay, 84, died Friday October 14, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Lindsay was born December 17, 1937 in Weaverville, N.C. He was the son of the late Walter and Frances Hyatt Lindsay.

Mr. Lindsay was a graduate of The Citadel class of 1961. He received Masters Degree from Appalachian State University. He was a teacher, coach and school administrator at Camden, Flat Creek, Buford, Elloree and St. George, S.C.

He is survived by his wife Anne Bostick Lindsay, two daughters: Patricia L. Murphey (Stephen) of Newport, N.C. and Donna Wright, Lancaster, S.C. two grandchildren: Casey Moyer and Lindsay Wright, and half-brothers, Randy Lindsay of North Carolina and Ronald McKeney.

The family will have a gathering of family and friends at the Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree, S.C. Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4-6 P.M.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to a favorite charity.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree. S.C. is serving the family.