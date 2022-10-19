 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Walter Lindsay -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Donald Walter Lindsay, 84, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Lindsay was born Dec. 17, 1937, in Weaverville, N.C., the son of the late Walter and Frances Hyatt Lindsay.

Mr. Lindsay was a graduate of The Citadel, class of 1961, and received his master's degree from Appalachian State University. He was a teacher, coach and school administrator at Camden, Flat Creek, Buford, Elloree and St. George.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Bostick Lindsay; two daughters, Patricia L. Murphey (Stephen) of Newport, N.C., and Donna Wright of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Casey Moyer and Lindsay Wright; and a half-brother, Randy Lindsay of North Carolina.

The family will have a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a favorite charity.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.

