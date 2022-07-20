Donald Thompson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – The funeral service for Donald Thompson, 67, of 1768 Fuller St., will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21 ,2022, at Williams Chapel AME Church. Burial will be held in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 20, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Friends may call: at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.