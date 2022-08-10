 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Smith Jr. -- Seabrook

SEABROOK --Donald Smith Jr., 66, of Seabrook Point community, Seabrook, husband of Cheryl Pendarvis Smith, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his residence.

In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his daughter, Laura Murrell (Anthony) and his son Patrick Alan Smith and Kimberly McCants. No services are planned at this time.

Please share your thoughts and stories about Donald by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com. Copeland Funeral Service-Beaufort is assisting the Smith family with arrangements.

