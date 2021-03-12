Donald Sistrunk Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Donald Sistrunk Jr., 33, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Ray Shuler is officiating.
Mr. Sistrunk passed away Saturday, March 6.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. daily at the residence of his father, Donald Sistrunk Sr., 520 Riggs St., Orangeburg (803-378-5476), and his mother, Stephanie Sistrunk, 130 Maxcy St., Orangeburg (803-308-5729). Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
