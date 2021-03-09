Donald Sistrunk Jr. -- Orangeburg

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his father, Donald Sistrunk Sr., 520 Riggs St., Orangeburg (803-378-54760, and his mother, Stephanie Sistrunk, 130 Maxcy St., Orangeburg, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.