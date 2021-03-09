Donald Sistrunk Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Donald Sistrunk Jr., 33, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
The family will receive friends at the residence of his father, Donald Sistrunk Sr., 520 Riggs St., Orangeburg (803-378-54760, and his mother, Stephanie Sistrunk, 130 Maxcy St., Orangeburg, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.