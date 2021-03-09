 Skip to main content
Donald Sistrunk Jr. -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Donald Sistrunk Jr., 33, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his father, Donald Sistrunk Sr., 520 Riggs St., Orangeburg (803-378-54760, and his mother, Stephanie Sistrunk, 130 Maxcy St., Orangeburg, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

