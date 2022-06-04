Donald Richardson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Donald Richardson, 48, of 1298 Sheppard Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Ryan McConnell is officiating.

Mr. Richardson passed away on Thursday, May 26.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his sister, Stephanie Richardson, 1298 Sheppard Road, Orangeburg. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-937-8029 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when attending visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.