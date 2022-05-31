 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Richardson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Donald Richardson, 48, of Orangeburg passed away on. May 27, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call the residence of his sister, Stephanie Richardson, 1298 Sheppard Road, Orangeburg. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his sister at 803-937-8029 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

