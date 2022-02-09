Donald Reid ‘Hillbilly’ Elrod -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Hillbilly entered into his eternal home after a heroic fight.

Donald Reid "Hillbilly" Elrod was born and and raised in LaFrance and later moved to Branchville, which he called home for the last 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Minnie Smith Elrod; son, Timothy Elrod; and sister, Evelyn Richey.

Hillbilly leaves behind his wife and best friend of 30 years, Judy Elrod; daughters, Tonia Price (Jeff) of North Carolina, Tonya Lemons (Roy) of Orangeburg; son, Neil Elrod(Lee) of Seneca; grandchildren, Christopher Jackson (Jennifer), Zachary Tucker, Jacob New, Grace Price, Victoria Lemons, Lizzie Smith, Corey Dorsey, Rachel Gibson, Dory; great-granddaughters, Abbie Dellinger and Abbigail Smith; sisters, Travis Morgan, Wanda Mann; nephew, Danny Morgan; niece, Hope Bass; and numerous friends he called family.

He was born Sept. 2, 1949, and died Feb. 5, 2022. He was a millwright by trade. His favorite things included cooking to feed anybody who would eat, fishing, hunting and telling his stories.

Hillbilly loved his family with all his might and was loved by everybody that knew him. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Colston Branch Baptist Church in Branchville.

The family would like to extend gratitude to a very special person, Megan McCormick, who cared for Donnie during his illness and who became our family.

Ott Funeral Home in Branchville will be in charge of arrangements.

Visitation for Branchville was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. A graveside service and burial will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, with visitation prior to the service. Pastor Shawn Hanks will officiate.

Burial will be at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery Seneca.