Donald Ray Small Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Donald Ray Small Sr., Ph.D., was born on Aug. 26, 1947, in Wilmington, N.C., to William Thomas Small Sr. and Lila Murphy Small. He was married to the former Mary Harrison (deceased).

Dr. Small was a 1965 graduate of Williston Senior High in Wilmington, where he excelled in academics, mechanical drawing, and earned distinction as a 200-meters sprinter on the 1965 State 4A Championship Track Team. He was a perennial all-star in city intramural baseball and briefly played semi-professional ball. Dr. Small earned a bachelor of arts degree in Geography from North Carolina Central University in 1969, a master of arts education administration degree from NCCU in 1976, and a Ph.D. in educational administration in 1978 from the University of Kansas. His doctoral examination scores were among the highest achieved by any applicant in university history. He is also a published author.

Dr. Small was a trustee and active member of the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Board, the South Carolina Aviation and Phi Delta Kappa and Gamma Theta Upsilon Honorary Societies. His professional experience included many consultant/evaluator leadership positions. Notable among them were those in areas of learning technologies, a B.S. degree program in emergency management in South Carolina at Voorhees College, and as the grant writer for HBCU Law Enforcement Executives Association.

Dr Small was a professor in the Department of Educational Administration at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, beginning in August of 1982. His focus was instruction for doctoral and masters students in educational statistics, research design and computer package programming (SPSS-X). He served on over 200 successful doctoral and master's thesis committees since 1982. His leadership included roles as director and principal investigator for numerous funded projects.

The National Summer Transportation Institute was guided by his research design as was the University Transportation Center of South Carolina State University. Later, as an associate professor at Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, N.C., he taught educational statistics courses for students vying for doctoral and master's degrees. Dr. Small retired in August 2006 having compiled an impressive professional record of achievements that distinguished him among his contemporaries.

He was a member of Andrew Chapel Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir. During his leisure time, Dr. Small enjoyed traveling, fishing, and seaside summer gatherings with family and friends in Wilmington.

Dr. Donald Ray Small Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, William Thomas Small Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Michelle A. Small of Orangeburg; a son, Donald Small Jr. of Orangeburg; siblings, Maj. (Ret.) Joseph L. (Thenia) Small of Orlando, Velma S. (Richard) Hall of Mohave Valley, Ariz., Maj. (Ret.) Walter D. (Scarlett) Small of Washington, D.C., and Julius A. (Linda) Small of Durham, N.C. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. D.E. Green officiating.

Please adhere to all COVID precautions and safety measures. Service arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home, 219 W. Main Street, Union, SC 29379 (864-427-0631), with Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Chapel, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115, assisting.