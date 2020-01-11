ST. MATTHEWS -- It is with great sadness that the family of Donald M. Gardner Sr., known to many friends as “Dinny” and “Slim," announce his passing on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the age of 84 years at his home in St. Matthews.
Mr. Gardner was predeceased by his first wife, Louise H. Gardner, and second wife, Ann Robinson Gardner.
Born Aug. 13, 1935, in New York City, Mr. Gardner was the son of the late Bertha M. Gardner and Donald A. Gardner. He attended Kent Preparatory School in Connecticut and Cornell University in New York. He was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune. Mr. Gardner held a seat on the New York Stock Exchange and later opened and operated his own fencing company for many years. He was an avid fly-fisherman and enjoyed many years of golfing.
Mr. Gardner is survived by a son, Donald M. Gardner Jr. (Jennifer) of Claremont, California; two daughters, Elisabeth D. Gardner of Honesdale, Pa., and Page G. Hochreither (John) of Hawley, Pa.; three stepsons, Melvin David Robinson Jr. (Tammy)and William Theodore Robinson (Dawn), all of St. Matthews, and Edward Wannamaker Robinson (Madelyn) of Summerville; grandchildren, Alex Sandercock of Blacksburg, Va., Lauren Sandercock of Honesdale, Pa., Kelby Hochreither of Hawley, Pa., Mason and Mackenna Gardner of Claremont, Calif., and Ellie Hochreither, Hawley, Pa.; five step-grandchildren, Jack Robinson (Virginia) of Lugoff, Yates Robinson of Summerville, Julie Robinson of Mount Pleasant, and Paige Robinson and Cole Robinson, both of St. Matthews; one step-great-granddaughter, Brookelyn of Lugoff.
Cremation is under the direction of Dukes-Harley Funeral Home of Orangeburg, with memorial services to be held at a later date.
