Donald Goldsmith -- Jacksonville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Donald Goldsmith, 62, of 11208 Coldfield Drive, Jacksonville, Fla., an fornerly of Branchville, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guest s due to COVID-19.

