Donald Goldsmith -- Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Donald Goldsmith, 62, of 11208 Coldfield Drive, formerly of Branchville, died March 29, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Peter Bowman Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

