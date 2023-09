ORANGEBURG — Mr. Donald Daniel Jarvis, 86 years of age, passed on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends are invited to visit the residence at 2841 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4:00-7:00 p.m. daily, until the day of the service.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash’s Funeral Home of Orangeburg.