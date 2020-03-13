Donald Clyde Owens -- Branchville
0 comments

Donald Clyde Owens -- Branchville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Donald Clyde Owens, 70, of Branchville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was the husband of Gayra Davis Owens.

Services will be private.

Full obit and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News