Mr. Donald was born on January 29, 1935, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Laurie A. Thomas and the late Vera Kinsey Thomas. He was the owner and operator of Thomas Auto Parts for over thirty years. After his retirement he worked for Car Quest as an outside salesman for the next fifteen years. He also enjoyed working with Orangeburg National Bank part-time as a courier. Mr. Donald was a faithful member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church until his health deteriorated. He was one of the friendliest people you would ever meet and always greeted you with a smile. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Brenda M. Thomas.