Jan. 29, 1935 - May 3, 2023
ORANGEBURG - Donald Bruce Thomas, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg.
Mr. Donald was born on January 29, 1935, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Laurie A. Thomas and the late Vera Kinsey Thomas. He was the owner and operator of Thomas Auto Parts for over thirty years. After his retirement he worked for Car Quest as an outside salesman for the next fifteen years. He also enjoyed working with Orangeburg National Bank part-time as a courier. Mr. Donald was a faithful member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church until his health deteriorated. He was one of the friendliest people you would ever meet and always greeted you with a smile. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Brenda M. Thomas.
Survivors include his son, Barry Thomas (Ashley); grandsons: Alexander "Xander" Raymond Thomas, Andrew Ansley Thomas; sister, Ann Love; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank all the friends, family and neighbors on Hart Street, for their love, support and prayers over the last several years.
Memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 1231 Swansea, S.C. 29160.
