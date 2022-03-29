Donald Brian Cashin -- Watkinsville, Ga.

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. -- Donald Brian Cashin, 75, of Watkinsville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 25, 2022.

Don is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, Matthew Cashin (Laura) and grandchildren Sarah and Daniel of Florence; his sister, Jane Cashin Murphy of Simpsonville, and her son, Jack Murphy of Nashville, Tennessee.

A celebration of Don's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home, with Chaplain Kevin "Chappy" Hynes officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Don's name to the National Parks Foundation at https:/www.nationalparks.org.

Online condolences and full obituary at BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

