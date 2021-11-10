Donald Boone Harris Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Donald Boone Harris Jr., 51, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Boone was born in Baltimore, the son of Jane Wright Harris and the late Donald Boone Harris Sr. He worked as a construction worker on many building projects around both South and North Carolina. He enjoyed boating with his family and friends, especially taking his boat out on the lake, spending the day on the sandbar as well as exploring the lake. He was also interested in technology as well as movies and documentaries.
Survivors include his daughter, Eden Savannah Harris (Tanner Dukes) of North Augusta; his son, Taylor Boone Harris of Columbia; his mother, Jane Wright Harris of Orangeburg; a sister, Heather Wright Spoon (Steve) of Orangeburg; a granddaughter, Avery Grace Stone; and a special family friend, Jimmy Smith.
