Dona Jean Way Brownlee -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Dona Jean Way Brownlee, 86, of Dorchester, widow of Marion W. Brownlee, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Dorchester Cemetery, with the Rev. Palmer Hudson and Robert Hoover officiating.

Dona was born on March 24, 1934, in Dorchester, a daughter of the late George Brickman Way Sr. and Julia Etta Ross Way. She was a homemaker and a member of the Salem United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by siblings, Ervin (Buster) Way, Miriam W. Abramson, Virginia Fulton, Helen Griffith, O'Neal Way, and G. B. Way.

Surviving are a son, Donald (Theresa) Brownlee; daughters, Linda Jean Hutto (Dane Pence) and Juliette Smith, all of Dorchester; grandchildren, Dona (Charles) Barsha, Gayle Carter, Brian (Jennifer) Smith, Paul (LaShalle) Hutto, Joseph Hutto, Jason Hutto, Jennifer (Nathan) Chaffin, Kimberly (Gregory) Crummie, Wendy (Christopher) Crummie and David Brownlee; 29 great-grandchildren; and special friend for many years, Henry Dukes.

Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 157 Railway Ave., Dorchester, SC 29437.