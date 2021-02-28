Don Wayne Johnson -- Muscle Shoals, Ala.

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. -- Don Wayne Johnson was born in 1941 in Orangeburg, the second of five boys, to Theodore and Myrtle Johnson.

He played football, basketball and baseball at Orangeburg High School, where he earned the nickname “Jet” -- an endearing name his family still calls him to this day. He was also senior class president.

Don received a bachelor's degree in economics from Wofford University, where he was vice president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, junior class president and president of Blue Key Honor Society.

Don met his future wife, Charlotte "Cindy" Cole, on spring break and it was love at first sight. Their love affair lasted almost 60 years. Daughters Pamela and Mia were followed by sons, Michael and David.

Don worked at the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank and later was the corporate group manager for Life of Virginia Insurance Company. After a career change into manufacturing, he worked in management for Bausch & Lomb, United Technologies and concluded his career at North American Lighting as the Muscle Shoals, Ala., plant manager.