Dolores L. Campbell

ORANGEBURG -- Delores L. Campbell, 90, of 623 Casa Court, died June 22, 2020 at The Oaks, Orangeburg, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will only be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.

