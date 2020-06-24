× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dolores L. Campbell

ORANGEBURG -- Delores L. Campbell, 90, of 623 Casa Court, died June 22, 2020 at The Oaks, Orangeburg, following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will only be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.

