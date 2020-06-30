Dolores Campbell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Dolores Campbell, 90, of 623 Casa Court, formerly of 128 Jade Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will take place in Belleville Memorial Gardens.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Services will be streamed live on our Facebook page
She died June 22 at The Oaks, Orangeburg, following an extended illness.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will only be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM-7:00PM
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
11:00AM
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
