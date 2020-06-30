Dolores Campbell -- Orangeburg
Dolores Campbell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Dolores Campbell, 90, of 623 Casa Court, formerly of 128 Jade Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will take place in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Services will be streamed live on our Facebook page

She died June 22 at The Oaks, Orangeburg, following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will only be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jun 30
Visitation
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Jul 1
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
11:00AM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
