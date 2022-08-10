Dn' Parrion Antonio Middleton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dn' Parrion Antonio Middleton of Orangeburg.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
