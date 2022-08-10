 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dn' Parrion Antonio Middleton -- Orangeburg

Dn' Parrion Antonio Middleton

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dn' Parrion Antonio Middleton of Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

