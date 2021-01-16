D'Marion Kwamayne Asmond -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. D'Marion Kwamayne Asmond, 24, of Orangeburg, will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Rev. James L. Rowson Jr. is officiating.

Mr. Asmond passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, at St. George Health Care Center, St. George.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

Due to COVID-19, the family is accepting limited guests and requests that you call his mother, Ms. Elaine Reid, at 803-290-7291, prior to visiting the residence, 209 Haddock Road, Orangeburg.

Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.