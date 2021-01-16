 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D'Marion Kwamayne Asmond -- Orangeburg
0 comments

D'Marion Kwamayne Asmond -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
D'Marion Kwamayne Asmond

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. D'Marion Kwamayne Asmond, 24, of Orangeburg, will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Rev. James L. Rowson Jr. is officiating.

Mr. Asmond passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, at St. George Health Care Center, St. George.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.

Due to COVID-19, the family is accepting limited guests and requests that you call his mother, Ms. Elaine Reid, at 803-290-7291, prior to visiting the residence, 209 Haddock Road, Orangeburg.

Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News