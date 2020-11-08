 Skip to main content
Dillard Hughes Jr. -- Ridgeville
Dillard Hughes Jr. -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Graveside services for Dillard Hughes Jr., 72, of Ridgeville, will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 12 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Dorchester, with the Rev. George F. Goodwin officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

