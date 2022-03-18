 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diaquice Monroe -- Orangeburg

Diaquice Monroe

ORANGEBURG -- Diaquice Monroe, 14, of 1086 Whitman St., died March 9, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Burial will be on Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

