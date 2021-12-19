Dianne Shuler Powers -- Providence

Dianne is the daughter of the late Otis Norman Shuler and Mildred Felkel Shuler. She was a lifelong member and very active at Elloree First Baptist Church where she loved volunteering, singing in the choir, and helping with the Ladies Luncheons. Dianne enjoyed gardening at her home, Lilliedale, with her husband of 40 years and best friend. She loved to decorate, entertain, sew, and most importantly spoil her four grandchildren - the jewels in her crown. She was retired from the Regional Medical Center’s Respiratory Care Department where she served as supervisor for many years. She was successful through all aspects of life, but especially being a good wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Dianne is survived by her husband, Leon Powers, of the home; son, Tripp (Leigh) McElveen, of Sumter; daughter, Robin (Rob) Miller, of Leesville; brother, Donald Shuler, of Sumter; sister, Mary Hope (Harry) Fields, of Charleston; grandchildren, Haile McElveen, Caroline McElveen, Abby Aull and Berton Aull; and many nieces and nephews.