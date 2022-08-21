Dianne ‘Nunsy’ Oliver -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Ms. Dianne “Nunsy” Oliver, 59, of 175 Mango Court, will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1298 Antioch Road, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Ms. Oliver will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Oliver passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1 - 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 175 Mango Court, Santee. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.