ELLOREE - Funeral sServices for Mrs. Dianne Johnson, 64, of 112 Goldenrod Lane, Elloree, will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, May 15, 2023, at Union AME Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Public viewing is scheduled from 2:00 until 6:00 PM Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks will be required for persons visiting the funeral home and those attending the services.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence between the hours of 4:00 and 9:00 PM daily; masks are required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.