Dianne Hamilton -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Dianne Hamilton, 64, of 1108 Waterspring Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Hercules Wright is officiating.

Ms. Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit the residence or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

