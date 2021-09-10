 Skip to main content
Dianne Hamilton -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Dianne Hamilton, 64, of 1108 Waterspring Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

