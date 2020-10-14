Dianne Gray Reynolds

ORANGEBURG -- Dianne Gray Reynolds, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away Oct. 12, 2020. She was the wife of Wade H. Reynolds.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. George Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jim Parnell officiating.

The family will visit with friends at the graveside after the service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Blake Reynolds, Allen "Boo" Gray, Michael Chavis, Jason Gray, Timmy Boyleston and Rick Walton. Honorary pallbearers will be her family at First Lady Beauty Salon, Sammie Edwards, Rita Creel, Patty Ware, Judy Martin, Cookie Johnson, Joyce Austin and Joyce Gunnells. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and the visitation. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Dianne was born in Orangeburg to the late Harry Jones Gray and the late Virginia Elizabeth Whisenhunt Gray. She worked as a hairdresser for over 40 years at First Lady Beauty Salon. Dianne loved her family, children and grandchildren. She was also a member of St. George Baptist Church.