Diane Williams -- Elloree
Diane Williams -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ms. Diane Williams, 54, of 746 Linwood St., Elloree, passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, April 19. Masks will be required for persons visiting the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

