Diane V. Stevens -- Neeses

NEESES -- Diane V. Stevens, 73, of Neeses, passed away May 3, 2022. She was the wife of the late Robert Lawrence Stevens Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, May 6, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ben Harr officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kashannon Strobert, Austin Stevens, Andrez Bloome, Andy Stevens, Joey Stevens and Michael Addison.

Diane was born in Ilion, N.Y., the daughter of the late Richard VanValkenburg and the late Shirley Houck VanValkenburg. She was a retired directory assistant at AT&T. Diane was a former volunteer with Evangelistic Explosions and the Child Evangelism Fellowship. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Diane was also a former member of Windermere Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, N.C.

Survivors include her daughter, Alice Stevens; son, Robbie Stevens; daughter-in-law, Melissa Stevens; three grandchildren, Candice Livingston, Pressley Stevens and Austin Stevens; one sister-in-law, Patsy Stevens; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

