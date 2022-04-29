Diane Pringle Preyer -- Cope

COPE -- The funeral service for Mrs. Diane G. Pringle Preyer of Cope will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the House of Praise Non-Denominal Church of Deliverance, 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. Burial will follow the service in Emanuel AME Church Cemetery.

Face masks are required for visitation and service.

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.