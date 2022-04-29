 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diane Pringle Preyer -- Cope

  • 0

COPE -- The funeral service for Mrs. Diane G. Pringle Preyer of Cope will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the House of Praise Non-Denominal Church of Deliverance, 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. Burial will follow the service in Emanuel AME Church Cemetery.

Face masks are required for visitation and service.

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ads for jobs in New York City will be required to post salary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News