Diane Metts Fogle -- Cope
Diane Metts Fogle -- Cope

Diane Metts Fogle

COPE -- Diane Metts Fogle, 58, of Cope passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg. Dr. David Anderson and the Rev. Steve Dees will be officiating.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

Diane was born on July 10, 1962, in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Charles Edwin Metts and the late Barbara Altman Metts. She enjoyed working with her flowers and sewing. Making and giving away baby blankets brought her so much joy. Her loving and giving spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, David “LaRue” Fogle of the home; three sons, Adam L. Fogle, David A. Fogle, Daniel E. Fogle, all of the home; a numerous amount of nieces and nephews; special family members, Susie Sandoval, Jose Frias and Lupita Frias. She was predeceased by her brother, Sonny Metts.

Memorials may be made to St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or to a charity of one's choice.

