Diane Hawkins Nelson -- Mount Pleasant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Diane Hawkins Nelson, 63, of Mount Pleasant, wife of Mark H. Nelson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, in the East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 12, 2020, at East Cooper Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

Diane was born June 28, 1957, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, daughter of Nancy Eason Hawkins and the late Roy Hawkins. She graduated from Clemson University with a BS in Nursing. During high school and college while Diane was a member of The Believers, a singing group from Orangeburg, she met her husband, Mark. As members of East Cooper Baptist Church, she and Mark taught a pre-marriage counseling course for over 25 years. Diane also sang in the church choir.