Diane Hawkins Nelson -- Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Diane Hawkins Nelson, 63, of Mount Pleasant, wife of Mark H. Nelson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, in the East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 12, 2020, at East Cooper Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Diane was born June 28, 1957, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, daughter of Nancy Eason Hawkins and the late Roy Hawkins. She graduated from Clemson University with a BS in Nursing. During high school and college while Diane was a member of The Believers, a singing group from Orangeburg, she met her husband, Mark. As members of East Cooper Baptist Church, she and Mark taught a pre-marriage counseling course for over 25 years. Diane also sang in the church choir.
She was a wonderful wife, daughter, and Nana to her grandchildren and will be dearly missed by her husband of 41 years, Mark; two daughters, Rebecca Hardee (Blake) of Simpsonville, and Elizabeth Nelson of Charlotte, North Carolina; her mom Nancy Eason Hawkins of Mt. Pleasant; brother, Jack Hawkins (Kim) of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Kitty Weaver (Robert) of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Caroline Hardee, William Hardee and Eli Hardee.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.