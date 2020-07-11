Diane Hawkins Nelson -- Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Diane Hawkins Nelson, 63, of Mount Pleasant, wife of Mark H. Nelson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, in the East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 12, 2020, at East Cooper Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

Diane was born June 28, 1957, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, daughter of Nancy Eason Hawkins and the late Roy Hawkins. She graduated from Clemson University with a BS in Nursing. During high school and college while Diane was a member of The Believers, a singing group from Orangeburg, she met her husband, Mark. As members of East Cooper Baptist Church, she and Mark taught a pre-marriage counseling course for over 25 years. Diane also sang in the church choir.

She was a wonderful wife, daughter, and Nana to her grandchildren and will be dearly missed by her husband of 41 years, Mark; two daughters, Rebecca Hardee (Blake) of Simpsonville, and Elizabeth Nelson of Charlotte, North Carolina; her mom Nancy Eason Hawkins of Mt. Pleasant; brother, Jack Hawkins (Kim) of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Kitty Weaver (Robert) of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Caroline Hardee, William Hardee and Eli Hardee.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

