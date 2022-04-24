 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diane Geraldine Pringle-Preyer -- Cope

  • 0
Diane Geraldine Pringle - Preyer

COPE -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Diane Geraldine Pringle-Preyer of Cope.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News