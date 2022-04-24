Diane Geraldine Pringle-Preyer -- Cope

COPE -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Diane Geraldine Pringle-Preyer of Cope.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
