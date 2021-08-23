Diane Elaine Bethea -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Diane Elaine Bethea, 64, of 4507 St. Matthews Road, died Aug. 19, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Branchville.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com