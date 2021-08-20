 Skip to main content
Diane Delaine Bethea -- Orangeburg
Diane Delaine Bethea -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Diane Delaine Bethea, 64, of 4507 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews, died at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited guests.

