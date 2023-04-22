ORANGEBURG - Diane Brown, 64, of 273 Clarendon Street, Orangeburg, SC, 29115, died at MUSC of Orangeburg, following an extended illnesson on April 19, 2023.

Funeral Services will be on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Macedonia Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m., officiating Minister Pastor Joseph Zimmerman. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.